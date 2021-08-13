Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Several research analysts recently commented on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

LON:DNLM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,331 ($17.39). The company had a trading volume of 146,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.28. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

