Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tesla by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $14.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $722.25. 17,453,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The stock has a market cap of $715.04 billion, a PE ratio of 376.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.45 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $658.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

