Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 93,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $49.32. 3,624,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,665. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.