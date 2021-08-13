Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,333. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

