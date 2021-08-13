Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 513 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,170. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

