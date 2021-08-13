Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,045 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 10,713,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,950,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01. General Motors has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.