Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.55. 604,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,958 shares of company stock worth $1,495,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

