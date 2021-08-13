Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Announces Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 34,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

