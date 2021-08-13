DREP One Day Volume Tops $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014871 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00897224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00111356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00149472 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

