Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 421.20 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.62.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

