Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on DOCMF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

DOCMF stock remained flat at $$6.10 during trading hours on Friday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.