Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $70.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $72.09 and last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

