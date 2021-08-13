Douglas R. Casella Sells 27,259 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,885,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $68.56 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

