Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $16.48

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $16.00. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,076 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $571.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $393,000.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.