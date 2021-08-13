DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $230.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.89.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.