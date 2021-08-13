Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $62,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

