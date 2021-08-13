Domani Wealth LLC Sells 594 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 494,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,470. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $107.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

