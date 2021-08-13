Domani Wealth LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.79. The company had a trading volume of 153,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

