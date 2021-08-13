Domani Wealth LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.52. 3,353,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,893. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

