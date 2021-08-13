Domani Wealth LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,317,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $242.95. 55,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,458. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $244.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

