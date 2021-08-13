Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,881,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

