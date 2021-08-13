Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,327,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

