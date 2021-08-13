Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

NYSE:DG opened at $236.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

