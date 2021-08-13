Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$97.00 at Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.30.

DCBO traded up C$3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$88.77. 256,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,398. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$40.29 and a 1 year high of C$89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -152.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.51.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

