DMScript (DMST) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 70.4% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $629,738.36 and approximately $314,740.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00143732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00154920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.15 or 0.99761376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.00876644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

