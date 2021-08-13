Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,089 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $59,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.40.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

