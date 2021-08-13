DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Lp 22Nw Acquires 3,657,950 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 3,657,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Lp 22Nw purchased 1,555,610 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,844,684.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Lp 22Nw purchased 236,504 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $981,491.60.

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw bought 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw bought 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw bought 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw bought 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57.

Shares of DRTT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $341.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

