Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report sales of $100.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.36 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $47.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $393.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.98 million to $396.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $415.24 million, with estimates ranging from $408.27 million to $422.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on DCOM. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $72,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. 2,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

