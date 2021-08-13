Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.27 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%.

NYSE:DDS traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.76. 24,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,913. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $196.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDS. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

