Digiwage Reaches Market Cap of $45,827.04 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $45,827.04 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

