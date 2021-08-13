Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.
NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.17. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.02 million, a PE ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
