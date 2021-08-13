Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.17. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.02 million, a PE ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.06.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

