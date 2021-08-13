Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) vs. Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Financial Survey

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond S Shipping and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 0 3 0 3.00 Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. Astra Space has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Astra Space.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $595.91 million 0.66 $23.32 million $1.32 7.34 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Diamond S Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping -11.68% -1.68% -1.05% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diamond S Shipping beats Astra Space on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers. Diamond S Shipping Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

