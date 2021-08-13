DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DMAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 2,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,765. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $59.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

