DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHT. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.
NYSE DHT opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $949.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.