DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHT. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $949.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DHT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

