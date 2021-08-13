DFSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $127,463.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $298.02 or 0.00640851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00139994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00153905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.86 or 1.00117176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00853705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

