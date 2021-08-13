DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. DEX has a market capitalization of $79,238.27 and approximately $4,827.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One DEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00898774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

