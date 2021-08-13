Devinder Kumar Sells 63,045 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $133,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

