Devinder Kumar Sells 63,045 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
