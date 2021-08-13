Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

DWNI stock opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

