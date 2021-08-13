Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €18.40 ($21.65) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.79.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.