Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

