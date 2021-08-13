Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.28 ($22.68).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €20.16 ($23.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.27. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €21.40 ($25.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

