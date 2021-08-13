Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

