Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $26.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.73.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

