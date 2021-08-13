Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Shares Up 1.6%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.19. 191,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 447,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

About Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

