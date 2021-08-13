Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Calian Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$138.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:CGY opened at C$64.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.13 million and a P/E ratio of 34.11. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$53.27 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.27.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,569,828.20. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,912.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

