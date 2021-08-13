Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,177,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $24,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $20,203,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,388,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

