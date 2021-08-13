DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

