Dawn Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.95 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00008145 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $273.81 million and approximately $36.95 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.21 or 0.00888192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00107673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,084 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

