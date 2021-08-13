Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.40

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 1979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.