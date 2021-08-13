DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM opened at $53.31 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94.

